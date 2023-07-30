Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains critical

July 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Kolkata

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is on mechanical ventilation and his overall clinical status remains critical but stable, a press statement by the health facility where the veteran communist leader is undergoing treatment said on July 30.

Mr. Bhattacharjee was admitted to Kolkata’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Saturday after acute respiratory distress.

“Relevant conservative medical management is being continued…He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure,” the press statement added.

According to the health facility, Mr. Bhattacharjee was admitted with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure. The hospital added that a multidisciplinary team comprising 11 doctors is closely monitoring his progress.

Leaders across political lines including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose, CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb along with State’s Governor C. V. Ananda Bose had called on the ailing leader since Saturday.

Mr. Bhattacharjee, 79 was Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000-2011 and has been unwell for the past few years. Along with failing eyesight the former Chief Minister is suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and has been away from public life for some time. Mr. Bhattacharjee in September 2019, was admitted to the hospital with breathing problems and his health improved after medical intervention.

