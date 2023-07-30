HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains critical

Buddhadeb was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure, a press statement by health facility said.

July 30, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee being taken to hospital following breathing complications, in Kolkata on July 29, 2023.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee being taken to hospital following breathing complications, in Kolkata on July 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee is on mechanical ventilation and his overall clinical status remains critical but stable, a press statement by the health facility where the veteran communist leader is undergoing treatment said on July 30.

Mr. Bhattacharjee was admitted to Kolkata’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on Saturday after acute respiratory distress.

“Relevant conservative medical management is being continued…He was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on July 29 with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure,” the press statement added.

According to the health facility, Mr. Bhattacharjee was admitted with lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure. The hospital added that a multidisciplinary team comprising 11 doctors is closely monitoring his progress.

Leaders across political lines including Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Left Front chairperson Biman Bose, CPI(M) leader Rabin Deb along with State’s Governor C. V. Ananda Bose had called on the ailing leader since Saturday.

Mr. Bhattacharjee, 79 was Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000-2011 and has been unwell for the past few years. Along with failing eyesight the former Chief Minister is suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and has been away from public life for some time. Mr. Bhattacharjee in September 2019, was admitted to the hospital with breathing problems and his health improved after medical intervention.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.