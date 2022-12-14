Former NCP leader Majeed Memon joins TMC, calls Mamata Banerjee 'tigress'

December 14, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - New Delhi

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has challenged a party with money and muscle power, Majeed Memon said

Majeed Memon is a former Rajya Sabha member of the Nationalist Congress Party from Maharashtra. File | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

Noted advocate and former NCP leader Majeed Memon joined the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi on Wednesday in the presence of party MPs Saugata Roy and Derek O'Brien.

Mr. Memon is a noted criminal lawyer and former Rajya Sabha member of the Nationalist Congress Party from Maharashtra.

He was elected as a Member of Parliament in 2014. He quit the NCP recently.

As a lawmaker, he has served as a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice and member of the Consultative Committee on Ministry of Law and Justice.

After joining the TMC, Mr. Memon praised Mamata Banerjee and called her a “tigress”.

"The voice of TMC's leader, the tigress, is not just heard in West Bengal but across the country. She has challenged a party with money and muscle power. There is a law and order situation across the country, central agencies are being misused," Mr. Memon said.

