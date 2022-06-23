Former Kolkata Mayor meets Mamata, sparks speculation of return to TMC

Sovan Chatterjee had joined the BJP in 2019, but quit the party last year

Sovan Chatterjee had joined the BJP in 2019, but quit the party last year

Former Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation Sovan Chatterjee met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the State Secretariat Nabanna Buildings on Wednesday, sparking speculation about his return to the Trinamool Congress.

Mr. Chatterjee was the Mayor till 2018 before he resigned from the post and the party. In 2019, he joined the BJP, but decided to part ways after the 2021 Assembly polls.

On Wednesday, Mr. Chatterjee was accompanied by his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay when he went to meet Ms. Banerjee. Ms. Bandyopadhay had also joined the BJP along with Mr. Chatterjee and quit the party when he did.

“I have come to Nabanna after a long time, but I was always in touch with Mamata di ,” Mr. Chatterjee said. Asked about his return to the Trinamool Congress, the former Mayor said his political career had always centered around the Trinamool Congress chairperson.

Speaking to journalists outside the State Secretariat, Ms. Bandyopadhyay said “the differences between Didi and Sovon have been resolved”.

“After Sovan quit the BJP, many people had written his political obituary. But he still has a lot to do in politics,” she said.

After Mr. Chatterjee resigned, the Trinamool Congress had fielded his estranged wife Ratna Chaterrjee from Behala Purba constituency that he had held in the past. Ratna Chatterjee won the 2021 Assembly from the seat.

Since the 2021 Assembly polls in which the BJP suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of TMC, half a dozen BJP MLAs had joined the ruling party. Two BJP MPs, Babul Supriyo and Arjun Singh, too had defected to the TMC.