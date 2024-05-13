GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay moves Calcutta High Court alleging police overaction

Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, BJP candidate, moves Calcutta High Court over police attempt to murder case

Published - May 13, 2024 03:59 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Former Judge and BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat Abhijit Gangopadhyay has moved the Calcutta High Court after the police registered an attempt to murder case against him. File

Former Judge and BJP candidate from the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat Abhijit Gangopadhyay has moved the Calcutta High Court after the police registered an attempt to murder case against him. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha seat, on May 13 moved the Calcutta High Court alleging police overaction by registering an attempt to murder case against him.

Justice Jay Sengupta, before whose Court the matter was mentioned, directed that the petition will be taken up for hearing on May 14.

Alleging mala fide and overaction on the part of police, Judge Gangopadhyay's lawyer Rajdeep Majumder submitted before the court that the First Investigation Report (FIR) was lodged to prevent him from campaigning for the election.

Mr. Majumder stated that Section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered against Judge Gangopadhyay.

Judge Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March, is a BJP candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency.

An alleged incident of protest against him by some persons claiming to belong to a teachers' organisation is stated to have taken place when Gangopadhyay went to file his nomination papers for the polls.

