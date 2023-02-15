Former DGP Virendra to be the new CIC of West Bengal

February 15, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - Kolkata

Virendra, former Director General of West Bengal Police was on Wednesday selected as the next Chief Information Commissioner of the State.

The decision was taken at a meeting in the State Assembly where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was present. Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari skipped the meeting on grounds that advertisement guidelines for the post were violated.

“I have declined the invitation to join the Committee Meeting for appointing the State Chief Information Commissioner, as because the advertising guidelines for inviting applications have been violated, reducing it to a farcical process to approve an already pre-decided Candidate,” Mr. Adhikari tweeted.

Along with Chief Minster, Speaker of Assebmly, Leader of Opposition is part of the committee which takes the decision on appointment of the CIC.

State ‘s Parliament Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay refuted the allegations of Mr. Adhikari. He said that advertisement was released in four different newspapers and 15 applications were received.

“Ten names were discussed on the basis of requisite qualifications. The Chief Minister proposed the name of the Virendra former DGP who is already a member of State Information Commission” Mr. Chattopadhyay said. Virendra served as the DGP of the State from 2018 to 2021.

West Bengal was among the first State to set up an Information Commission after the passage of The Right to Information Act, 2005. However, of late questions have been raised by RTI activist over the tardy pace of functioning of the Commission.