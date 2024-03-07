Former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP

March 07, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Kolkata

Two days after resigning as a judge in the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay on March 7 joined the BJP.

Earlier, on Tuesday, after resigning as the high court judge, he had announced that he would be joining the saffron party.

"Today, I have joined a new field. I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier. Our objective is to oust the corrupt TMC regime from the State," he said after his official joining.

He was given a grand welcome at the BJP office in Salt Lake, as State party president Sukanta Majumdar handed him the party flag.

"West Bengal's politics needs a person like Abhijit Gangopadhyay," BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said.

