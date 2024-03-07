GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP

West Bengal's politics needs a person like Abhijit Gangopadhyay, said Suvendu Adhikari

March 07, 2024 01:12 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who stepped down as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, addresses a press conference, in Kolkata.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who stepped down as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, addresses a press conference, in Kolkata. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two days after resigning as a judge in the Calcutta High Court, Abhijit Gangopadhyay on March 7 joined the BJP.

Earlier, on Tuesday, after resigning as the high court judge, he had announced that he would be joining the saffron party.

"Today, I have joined a new field. I am happy to join the BJP and will work as a party soldier. Our objective is to oust the corrupt TMC regime from the State," he said after his official joining.

He was given a grand welcome at the BJP office in Salt Lake, as State party president Sukanta Majumdar handed him the party flag.

"West Bengal's politics needs a person like Abhijit Gangopadhyay," BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, said.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / court administration / Bharatiya Janata Party / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.