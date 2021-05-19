Kolkata

Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya tests positive for COVID-19

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya has tested positive for COVID-19 and doctors have advised him to be in home isolation, health department sources confirmed.

The wife of 77-year-old Bhattacharya, Mira Bhattacharya, also tested positive for the infection, following which she was admitted to a city hospital late Tuesday evening, they said.

"Swab samples of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, his wife and their attendant were collected this morning and they tested positive for the disease," a source said on Tuesday.

A medical board has been formed for Ms Bhattacharya at the hospital, he added.

"Doctors are seeing the former chief minister at home and they are constantly keeping a tab on his health condition," the source said.

