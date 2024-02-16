For Kolkata’s iconic College Street, there is a down and there is also an up

February 16, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Kolkata

College Street, the iconic hub of bookselling in Bengal, located in the heart of Kolkata, is undergoing a radical change in character, with the numerous age-old stalls selling textbooks losing out to online business while young publishers — lovers of literature — are setting up shops to promote their titles.

This change got triggered during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the once-crowded “boi para” (the neighbourhood of books) became deserted, and by the time the lockdown was lifted, students had got used to buying books online.

“There was a time when customers had to seek our attention — we used to be so busy — but today we seek their attention. We call out students passing by but they hardly pay attention,” S.K. Riyazul of M.M. Book Stall, located right outside the Calcutta University building, said. As with other stalls, his platform sells mostly used textbooks.

“I would say we have lost 70% of our customers. Engineering and medical books are expensive. For example, D.C. Dutta’s book on obstetrics costs ₹2,000, but photocopied versions are available online for just ₹700 or 800. All this because of the lockdown,” Mr. Riyazul said.

Similar is the story of the neighbouring Chatterjee Book Stall. “Earlier you could barely walk on the pavement — it would be packed. Today I hardly get three to four customers in the entire day. Not just because textbooks now sell online, but also because shops have opened in rural areas,” Tahir Ali, who mans the stall, said.

Coinciding with the decline in the footfalls at these textbook stalls is a sudden rise in the number of shops opened by young publishers to sell literary titles published by them. In the last just five years or so, several new publishing houses and their outlets — including promising names such as Book Farm, Mandas, Palok, Dhansere — have come up in the College Street area.

Explaining this trend, of new publishers coming up, writer Parimal Bhattacharya said, “The monopoly of a couple of big publishing houses, with a few loyal celebrity authors, has eroded in recent years. The literary field had never been more open and democratic. Many more people are writing with an eye on publishing books quickly. I think that’s why we see so many new young publishers. Does this trend reflect, in real terms, a growth in the book market? Frankly, I don’t know.”

Subho Bandopadhyay, who runs Dhansere, said that he opened his showroom because he noticed a growth in the interest in Bengali literature. “There was never an era when there were lots of readers. Only those interested in reading read, and that is the case even today. Physical books are here to stay—at least for another 70 or 80 years,” Mr. Bandopadhyay said.

Antara Bhattacharya, who is still in her twenties and who runs Palok with the help of her parents, said that she got inspired to start the publishing house after she found her father getting published by others. “I thought, why can’t we have a publishing house of our own? I don’t agree at all that there is a decline in the reading habit. There are always people who read, and people who don’t. We have customers who visit us every month and buy lots of books. They keep track of what we are bringing out — and that’s very encouraging for us,” she said.