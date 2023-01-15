Fog plays spoilsport in Gangasagar pilgrim management

January 15, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - SAGAR (WEST BENGAL)

For two consecutive evenings dense fog engulfed Gangasagar Island making it difficult for vessels to bring pilgrims to the island during Makar Sankranti. On Friday and Saturday evening no streamer or vessels could operate because of the dense fog in the area.

The impact of this was felt on Sunday when the Gangasagar Mela organisers started making frantic announcements asking people not to leave the Gangasagar mela premises. Though the situation eased after a few hours, large crowds assembled in the various traffic intersections including the bus stand. The roads were choked and the confused people did not know where to go. Since the vessels and streamers operate on a heavily silted river bed, they have to navigate through a narrow channel. When visibility is low during fog it becomes difficult to operate the vessels and streamers from mainland to Sagar.

State’s Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Aroop Biswas admitted that because of the fog vessels could not ply between 8:30 p.m. on Saturday to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday. Mr. Biswas who is monitoring the arrangements at the Gangasagar Mela said that the situation was managed by preventing people from leaving the Gangasagar Mela.

According to the West Bengal government, the various agencies had set up the Pilgrim Transport Management System (PTMS) which includes 2,250 buses, 34 vessels and 100 steamers. The State government has set up an additional 30 streamers so that pilgrims can cross the river.

51 lakh pilgrims claims WB govt

Commenting on the number of pilgrims who have descended on the island, Mr. Biswas said that about 51 lakh pilgrims have come to Gangasagar island this season. “This is an all time record of the number of pilgrims. Everyone who has visited the mela has praised the arrangements which were conceived by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee,” the Minister said. About 125 people have fallen ill and are admitted at various hospitals at Gangsagar and 25 have been shifted to Kolkata. Five pilgrims have died at Gangasagar mela due to natural causes.

Emphasising that the Gangasagar Mela is the biggest mela in the country in terms of number of pilgrims, Mr. Biswas reiterated the demand of the West Bengal government that Gangasagar mela should be declared a “National Mela”. Though the Gangasagar mela will continue till January 17, the timing of the holy dip of Makar Sankranti was from 6:53 p.m. on January 14 to 6:53 p.m. on January 15. Even after the timing of the holy dip, thousands of pilgrims kept tricking at the beaches of Sagar on Sunday evening where the river Ganga meets the sea.

ADVERTISEMENT