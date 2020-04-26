Focus on testing in Agra, Priyanka urges U.P. CM

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take into account the COVID-19 situation in Agra and focus on testing after the city’s Mayor highlighted in a letter the local administration’s alleged inefficiency in bringing things under control.

As per the State Health department, Agra has recorded 10 deaths and 372 positive cases so far, making it the worst-affected of U.P.’s 75 districts.

“The situation is bad in Agra city and new patients are emerging daily. Agra Mayor says that if the right arrangements are not made, matters could go out of hand,” Ms. Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

While referring to a letter written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath by Agra Mayor Naveen Jain, Ms. Vadra said the government should take his concerns in a positive light. “It is important to pay attention to testing. If coronavirus is to be stopped, then the focus should be on correct information and right treatment,” she said.

In a letter to Mr. Adityanath on April 21, Mr. Jain had expressed concerns that the city could become the “Wuhan of the country” if the right arrangements were not put in place. Mr. Jain also alleged that the local administration had proven to be inactive in bringing the situation under control. He said that proper testing was not taking place in the quarantine centres in hotspots and alleged that patients were not being provided proper food.

The “situation is explosive”, he added.