Floodwaters in Assam recede; 2.41 lakh people hit

People in a village on the banks of the Brahmaputra river, on the outskirts of Guwahati.

Guwahati

03 October 2020 01:14 IST

Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon districts still remain submerged

Floodwaters in Assam receded further on Friday and remained in four districts affecting a population of over 2.41 lakh, though the deluge claimed one more life, a government bulletin said here.

With the death of one person in Morigaon district, the total number of people who lost their lives in flood-related incidents this year rose to 121, Assam State Disaster Management Authority said in the bulletin.

It said that 2,41,825 people of 379 villages in four districts are now affected, while the number of people hit on Thursday was 2.70 lakh in seven districts.

Floodwaters receded from three districts since Thursday and the districts of Goalpara, Morigaon, Hojai and Nagaon remained submerged now.

ASDMA said that 22,802 hectare of crop areas are under water now.

Nagaon is the worst-hit district with more than 1.79 lakh people reeling under the flood, followed by Morigaon (34,424), Goalpara (26,127) and Hojai (2,067).

Danger mark

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Dhubri, while the Kopili is flowing above the red mark in Nagaon, the ASDMA said.