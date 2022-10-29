Five children injured in crude bomb explosion in WB

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Five children on Friday suffered injuries in a crude bomb explosion at Narendrapur in the State’s South 24 Parganas district. The children were playing in a field in the Daspara area of Narendrapur when crude bombs were allegedly hurled towards them. Locals said that the children noticed a few people trying to open a tin shed in a desolate place in the fields. First, the miscreants tried to scare away the children from the spot but then hurled crude bombs towards them.

The children were out of danger and had been taken for treatment, Ms. Pushpa, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Baruipur Police District said. The SP said that the investigation was at an initial stage and raids were on to apprehend the culprits.

The five children were admitted to M.R. Bangur Hospital in the southern fringes of the city. The incident occurred three days after a seven-year-old boy was killed and two of his friends were injured in a crude bomb explosion at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district. During the day the police arrested one person in Bhatpara for allegedly storing crude bombs near railway lines. A team of the National Commission of Protection of Child Rights visited the deceased’s family and spoke to family members.

The back to back incidents of crude bomb explosion where children were at the receiving end have given a handle for the Opposition to target the State’s ruling party. State Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the government was being run by miscreants and every day bombs were being recovered.

Trinamool Congress leader and State’s Minister Firhad Hakim said that the incident was very unfortunate and the police should act and arrest those behind the crime.