First COVID-19 death in West Bengal

West Bengal reported first death due to COVID-19 on Monday. A 57-year-old resident of Dum Dum area was admitted to a private hospital in the city on March 16. The patient was tested positive on Saturday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the death during an all party meeting at the State secretariat. She said the patient had a history of travel to Italy as his son and other family members stay there. Ms. Banerjee said the patient suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday afternoon. She directed the authorities to follow proper guidelines for cremation of the body.

“The 57-year-old male patient, who was admitted with high fever and cough, expired on Monday at 3.35 p.m.,” a statement from the private hospital where the patient was admitted said.

So far seven patients have tested positive of which the Dum Dum resident passed away. Total number of persons kept in hospital isolation nearly doubled from 21 on Sunday to 39 on Monday.