Firework explosion kills five-year-old boy in Kolkata

A five-year-old boy has died while lighting a firework at his residence in Haridevpur area in the southern part of the city, police said on Monday.

A locally-made “tubri” (flower pot) exploded while Adi Das was lighting it on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday night and fragments of the firework hit his neck, a senior police officer said.

“Das fell unconscious due to immense bleeding caused by the explosion. Doctors at a hospital in Behala area declared him brought dead when he was taken there,” he added.