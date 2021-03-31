Kolkata

Fire breaks out at nationalised bank in Kolkata

A fire broke out at a nationalised bank in Strand Road area here on Wednesday, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the blaze that erupted at the banks branch located on the fourth floor of a multistoried building around 7.50 a.m., he said.

"The cause of the fire is not known but it could be because of an electrical short circuit. The blaze is under control now. We are conducting the cooling process at the moment," the official said.

Earlier in the month, at least nine people were killed in a massive fire in a building in Strand Road, housing several offices of the Railways.

Comments
