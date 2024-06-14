Fire breaks out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata

A major fire has broken out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Multiple fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene as firefighters work tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Visuals from the site show firefighters arriving swiftly, breaking through the mall's large glass panels on the outer facade to dispose of the fire and potentially rescue individuals trapped inside.

The situation is still developing, and a rescue operation may be underway. More details to follow.

