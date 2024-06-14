GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fire breaks out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata

Updated - June 14, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 04:06 pm IST - Kolkata

ANI
A file photo of the Acropolis Mall in Kolkata

A file photo of the Acropolis Mall in Kolkata | Photo Credit: Ashoke Chakrabarty

A major fire has broken out at Acropolis Mall in Kolkata, prompting an immediate response from emergency services.

Multiple fire tenders have been dispatched to the scene as firefighters work tirelessly to bring the blaze under control. Visuals from the site show firefighters arriving swiftly, breaking through the mall's large glass panels on the outer facade to dispose of the fire and potentially rescue individuals trapped inside.

The situation is still developing, and a rescue operation may be underway. More details to follow.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.