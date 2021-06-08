Kolkata

Fire at Trinamool MLA Madan Mitra's residence in Kolkata

Fire broke out at Trinamool Congress MLA Madan Mitra's residence in the Bhabanipur area in south Kolkata on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 morning, officials said.

Three fire tenders brought the blaze under control at the century-old building, they said.

No one was injured in the incident, they added.

Mr. Mitra along with his family members rushed out of the house as soon as the fire was spotted in a room on the ground floor.

A visibly shaken Mr. Mitra was seen sitting outside the house.

Presumably, the fire started from a short circuit, said a fire services official.

"Though we don't know exactly, as of now a purifier is suspected to be the cause of the short circuit. An investigation will be done," the official said.


