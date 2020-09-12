Final-year exam in Rajasthan in offline mode

The final year and final semester examinations of universities and colleges in Rajasthan will be conducted offline as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and the University Grants Commission. The process will ensure credibility of exams and establish validity of the degrees to be issued.
The students who are unable to appear in the examinations because of the COVID-19 pandemic will be given another opportunity to write special exams to be conducted later. The decisions were taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here.
Mr. Gehlot said no student would be deprived of the opportunity to appear in the exams and the Higher Education Department would shortly issue detailed guidelines in this connection.
He said his government was committed to making Rajasthan a leading State in the field of higher and technical education. Facilities for education in the remote areas would ensure that children from the villages excelled in medical, engineering, research as well as the emerging fields of learning. Mr. Gehlot also inaugurated nine colleges built at cost of ₹62 crore and new labs in 10 engineering and polytechnic colleges constructed at a cost of ₹23.22 crore.
