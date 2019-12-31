Filmmaker, professor attacked in Kolkata

A well known Kolkata-based photographer and filmmaker Ronny Sen was manhandled on Monday night for his participation in anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests in the city.

Mr. Sen filed a police complaint where he accused one Avijit Dasgupta, who has been allegedly harassing Mr. Sen for his anti-CAA, NRC protests. The incident took place in city’s upmarket residential area Salt Lake.

Mr. Sen is an eminent photographer whose debut feature Cat Sticks was recently premiered at Slamdance Film Festival in 2019 and bagged a Jury Award. The film was also nominated for the top prize at the recently concluded 25th Kolkata International Film Festival.

Mr. Sen told The Hindu that “on several occasions” he was threatened by one Dasgupta, who prefers to describe himself as “a Hindu nationalist.”

“He [Dasgupta] repeatedly asked me to refrain from posting against CAA and NRC and [not to] participate in activities which he considers as anti-national,” Mr. Sen said.

Finally the filmmaker decided to meet Mr. Dasgupta on Monday night. While talking, Mr. Sen was “attacked with a Bhojali (machete)” and survived with minor injury.

“I am safe and unhurt. Immediately I lodged a police complaint last night. It is such a revelation that attacking, killing, shooting, people in the name of nationalism is so normal in today’s India,” Mr Sen said in a social media message.

In another incident, an Assistant Professor of Jadavpur University’s English Department Doyeeta Majumder alleged that she was “roughed up” near the university by people associated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

She alleged in her social media post that BJP’s local workers were “spewing naked hate speech against Muslims” in a public meeting in Jadavpur near the university where she teaches in south Kolkata.

Ms Majumder objected to the hate speech.

“[The speakers] turned and pointed at the campus and started saying 'this University is the root of all evil, they all chant Allahu Akbar every day'. I snorted out loud, and shouted 'mithye kotha' [all lies], twice,” she noted.

Following her protest Ms Majumder was attacked by a group of women who she claimed are associated with the BJP.

“Ultimately I was dragged kicking and screaming by two (presumably BJP) men…” she said. Ms Majumder later registered a complaint in the local police station.

Last week, another well known documentary filmmaker Debalina Majumder was also targeted for organizing an anti-CAA, NRC protest in the Jadavpur area in south Kolkata.