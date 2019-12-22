Film maker Debalina Majumdar attacked in south Kolkata

Award winning film maker and rights activist Debalina Majumdar was attacked by a group of men in south Kolkata late on Sunday night.

Ms Majumdar said that she and her friends organized a “peace rally with few friends” in Baghajatin area in south Kolkata.

“Following the rally we were having tea when we were attacked by a group of eight men, who were shouting Jai Sri Ram, they randomly started beating us with sticks,” she said.

Ms Majumdar is a well known film maker whose documentaries and features are screened in many biennale, including the recent Berlin one, and in nearly all major film festivals in India and across the world.

She got several awards.

“My camera was broken too,” she said.

While Ms Majumdar had to be taken to a nearby clinic for basic medical care, one person was detained by police. A doctor and a teacher, Ranjita Biswas and Kaustuv Dasgupta were manhandled too.

Mr Dasgupta, the college teacher, was admitted in a local hospital. A case is registered in Jadavpur police station.