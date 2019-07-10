‘File progress report on crop burning issue’

The National Green Tribunal has asked Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh how they intend to tackle the problem of crop burning, a major contributor to air pollution in Delhi, this year.

A Bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel asked the three States to file progress reports indicating the “strategies and proposed action plan” to tackle the problem.

The NGT direction came following news reports on deaths in the National Capital due to air pollution and crop burning leading to poor air quality.