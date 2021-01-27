Farmers’ protest | Deeply disturbed, says Mamata

She calls Centre’s attitude ‘insensitive’ and ‘indifferent’.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that she was deeply disturbed by the “worrying and painful developments that have unfolded on the streets of Delhi”.

“The Centre’s insensitive attitude and indifference towards our farmer brothers & sisters have to be blamed for this situation,” the Trinamool Congress chairperson said. “First, these laws were passed without taking farmers into confidence. And then, despite protests across India & farmers camping near Delhi for last 2 months, they’ve been extremely casual in dealing with them. Centre should engage with the farmers & repeal the draconian laws,” she said on social media.

The Chief Minister has been raising concerns about the farm laws and demanding their repeal. She has also spoken to protesting farmers on two separate occasions over the telephone.