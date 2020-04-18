Farmers facing problems in selling mustard, alleges Hooda

As farmers in Haryana continue to face problems in selling mustard crop in ‘mandis’ (market yards), former State Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday urged the ruling BJP-JJP government to ensure that every grain of the farmer is purchased without any hassle.

“The government should not go back on its word and buy every grain produced by the farmer. They (government) had made a promise to the farmers of the State but reports from all over the state indicate that farmers are facing problems in selling mustard crop in the mandis,” said Mr. Hooda.

Denied full rate

He alleged that farmers are being denied full rate for their produce and money is being deducted on the pretext of high moisture content. “Also, the government’s buying process is so complex that it is beyond the comprehension of most farmers. Instead of buying crops in one lot, farmers are being called to the mandis again and again. This increases the transportation expenses of farmers and also forces the farmers to make unnecessary trips to the mandi, exposing them to the deadly virus,” he said.

“In the last three days, the government has purchased about 5% of the estimated production of mustard. The farmer is afraid that they might not be able to sell their crops as the process ends on April 20. Based on the trends so far and the arrangements made, it seems difficult that the government would be able to buy the entire crop within the schedule,” said Mr. Hooda.

‘Complete registration’

He urged the government to put the system in order and stop harassing the farmers.

“The process of registration of farmers who could not register on the portal should also be completed on the spot,” he added.