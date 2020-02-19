Family carries body on rickshaw from hospital

A poor family carried the body of an 80-year-old woman on a tricycle trolley rickshaw (used for goods’ transportation) in Odisha’s Berhampur on Tuesday.

Chandrama Singh of Gate Bazar area of Berhampur had died at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Her son Trinath Singh and daughter Santosini Behera said they could not arrange for an ambulance or a hearse to carry the body to their home.

Some social activists arranged for a private ambulance to transport the body.

MKCG Medical College and Hospital Dean and principal Prof. Radha Madhab Tripathy said there was no request from family members of the deceased for an ambulance. “We could have arranged free Mahaprayan hearse facility of the State government, and in case it was not available some ambulance could have been provided for free,” he said.