Family carries body on rickshaw from hospital

A poor family carried the body of an 80-year-old woman on a tricycle trolley rickshaw (used for goods’ transportation) in Odisha’s Berhampur on Tuesday.
Chandrama Singh of Gate Bazar area of Berhampur had died at MKCG Medical College and Hospital. Her son Trinath Singh and daughter Santosini Behera said they could not arrange for an ambulance or a hearse to carry the body to their home.
Some social activists arranged for a private ambulance to transport the body.
MKCG Medical College and Hospital Dean and principal Prof. Radha Madhab Tripathy said there was no request from family members of the deceased for an ambulance. “We could have arranged free Mahaprayan hearse facility of the State government, and in case it was not available some ambulance could have been provided for free,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.