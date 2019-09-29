‘Examine claims with utmost care’

Gauhati High Court Chief Justice (Acting) Arup Kumar Goswami on Saturday urged the newly recruited members of the Foreigners’ Tribunals in Assam to examine with utmost care the claims of the petitioners whose names have been left out of the final NRC.

The State government has notified setting up of 200 more appellate FTs for hearing of appeals. Over 19 lakh people have been left out in the NRC exercise.

Justice Goswami asked the new recruits to “delve into the depth of claims and objections with utmost care while performing their duties in the FTs”.