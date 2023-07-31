HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-West Bengal CM Buddhadeb remains critical

He landed in the hospital on July 29 afternoon

July 31, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - Kolkata

PTI
Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Buddhadeb Bhattacharya.

Former West Bengal Chief Minister and CPI(M) Politburo member Buddhadeb Bhattacharya. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya remained critical on July 31 as he continued to be on mechanical ventilation, doctors treating him said.

Mr. Bhattacharya, 79, underwent a CT scan of his thorax in the morning, they said.

"Mr. Bhattacharya's health condition is critical but stable. He is still on invasive ventilation. We have conducted a CT scan of his thorax this morning. He is responding to treatment," a senior doctor, who is a part of the multidisciplinary team that is treating him, said.

The veteran CPI(M) leader is likely to undergo a few tests later in the day, which will help in ascertaining the severity of the infection in his lungs that landed him in the hospital on July 29 afternoon.

The medical team would evaluate their next course of action depending on the test results, the doctor said.

"His blood pressure and oxygen saturation in the blood are at satisfactory levels, but he is still not out of danger. His lungs were badly affected after he was infected by coronavirus. We are trying to evaluate that as well. We have to wait for another 24 hours," he said.

Mr. Bhattacharya was rushed to the Woodlands Hospital in Alipore with breathing troubles, and he was diagnosed with lower respiratory tract infection and 'Type 2' respiratory failure. He has been suffering from COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), and other age-related ailments.

Mr. Bhattacharya took over as the Chief Minister of West Bengal in 2000 from party senior Jyoti Basu. He remained in the post till 2011, handling a tenure marked by agitations over the acquisition of land for industries led by now Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

As Mr. Bhattacharya lost the 2011 assembly elections to Banerjee's TMC, the CPI(M)-led Left Front's 34 years of rule in the state came to an end— a loss from which it is yet to recover.

Over the last few years, Mr. Bhattacharya stayed away from the public glare due to his deteriorating health and remained confined to his Palm Avenue apartment.

He was last seen in public when he surprised party workers by arriving unannounced at the Left's rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with oxygen support.

Mr. Bhattacharya had stepped down from the CPI(M)'s Politburo and Central Committee in 2015 and gave up membership of the party's State secretariat in 2018.

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.