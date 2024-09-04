GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ex-principal of Kolkata's R.G. Kar Hospital moves SC challenging HC order

The HC’s August 23, order had come after a petition by former deputy superintendent of the facility, Akhtar Ali, who had requested ED to probe into alleged financial misconduct during Sandip Ghosh’s tenure

Published - September 04, 2024 08:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sandip Ghosh, through his advocate Siddhartha Chowdhury, has approached the apex court against the high court’s August 23 order. File

Sandip Ghosh, through his advocate Siddhartha Chowdhury, has approached the apex court against the high court’s August 23 order. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former principal of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Calcutta High Court order dismissing his plea to be added as a party to a petition alleging financial irregularities at the institute during his tenure.

On August 23, the high court ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged financial irregularities from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests.

The medic’s body with severe injury marks was found in the seminar hall of the hospital’s chest department on August 9, 2024. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

The high court’s August 23, 2024, order had come on a petition by a former deputy superintendent of the facility, Akhtar Ali, who had requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate into alleged financial misconduct at the hospital during Mr. Ghosh’s tenure.

The high court had also dismissed Mr. Ghosh’s plea to be added as a party in the petition, holding that he was not a “necessary party” in the matter.

It had noted in its order, “In light of the apparent nexus between the aforementioned allegations and the locus of the incident, and considering that the investigation in the case (of murder and rape)… has already been entrusted to the CBI, in the interest of ensuring a comprehensive and unbiased inquiry, the investigation into the present matter ought to be similarly transferred to the CBI.”

On September 2, 2024, the CBI arrested Mr. Ghosh and three others in connection with the alleged financial misconduct at the establishment.

Mr. Ghosh, through his advocate Siddhartha Chowdhury, has approached the apex court against the high court’s August 23 order.

Indian Medical Association suspends membership of former R.G. Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh

As per the cause list of September 6 uploaded on the apex court website, his plea is slated to come up for hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

Before the high court, the ex-principal’s lawyer had prayed for being given an opportunity to defend his client since serious allegations had been levelled against him by the former deputy superintendent.

On August 20, the apex court termed the rape and murder case of the medic at the hospital “horrific” and issued a slew of directions, including the setting up of a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare professionals.

Published - September 04, 2024 08:34 pm IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / law enforcement

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.