Elections come and go, but downward trundle continues for iconic Kolkata tram

On the morning of June 5, World Environment Day, when most of India was following the results of the general elections, about 70 tram enthusiasts gathered in Kolkata to demand restoration of the most environment-friendly mode of urban transport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their demand to restore Kolkata’s iconic trams is something no major political party ever talks of, let alone includes in a poll manifesto; in fact, if these parties had their way, the tram would have long become a thing of the past in the city. It is these activists who, sometimes with the help of the court, continue to fight for the tram’s survival, asserting that it should belong to the future and not the past.

“Our demand is that the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) begin restoration of all tram routes of Kolkata, one by one, with immediate effect. This was the demand we expressed at the June 5 event, which was organised by Tramjatra (a collaboration of trammies, tram-lovers and artists) and attended by members of heritage bodies, Kolkata Cycle Samaj, CTUA, several school children, and a Bengali band,” Debasish Bhattacharyya, a retired scientist and president of the Calcutta Tram Users’ Association (CTUA), told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘No government interest’

“Government participation was nil,” said Dr. Bhattacharyya said of the event, which was presided over by G.M. Kapur of INTACH and which included a free tram ride — on a tram hired by the SwitchON Foundation — from Gariahat depot, the venue of the event, to Shyam Bazar via Esplanade and back. The ride covered two of the three tram routes that remain functional today — Gariahat to Esplanade, and Esplanade to Shyam Bazar — with the third being, Ballygunge to Tollygunge.

“WBTC has kept only these routes alive. They have even illegally removed overhead wires at Howrah Bridge terminus against the Calcutta High Court order. As a member of the court-appointed committee, I complained, but WBTC is silent on my queries. WBTC has completely ignored the court’s directive of ‘restoration, preservation and modernisation’ of Calcutta Tramway Corporation,” Dr. Bhattacharyya said.

The State government, these days, hardly speaks about trams or responds to queries related to it.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘15-minute city’

“Tram is the future of mass transport in mega cities. It is a necessity, based on economic and scientific reasons. The revival of the tram is a global phenomenon,” the CTUA president said.

Urban transport activist Arghyadip Hatua said that a combination of tram, bus and metro has created an ecosystem with sufficient space for walking and cycling and contributed to the concept of a ‘15-minute city’, which many cities across the world are adopting.

“The ‘15-minute city’ is an urban planning concept where everything you need — like work, shopping, healthcare, education, parks — is within 15 minutes from your home, be it by walk or on bicycle or tram ride. In the context of Kolkata, this would mean designing neighbourhoods in a way that people access essential services and activities without long commutes. This would reduce traffic, lower pollution, and improve the quality of life. Imagine reaching your favourite sweet shop, a health clinic, your child’s school, all in a matter of minutes,” Mr. Hatua said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.