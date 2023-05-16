 At least nine dead in a cracker factory blast at Egra in West Bengal

May 16, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Kolkata

A massive blast occurred on May 16 inside a cracker factory at Egra in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district leaving nine persons dead and several others injured. The blast occurred at about 11 am at Khadikul village under Egra police station and the house where the crackers were manufactured has been reduced to rubble. Villagers said the intensity of the explosion was so much that bodies were scattered all around the site of explosion including in nearby ponds. Locals also attacked the police who reached the site after the explosion and also did not allow Trinamool Congress leaders to visit the spot

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that explosion occurred inside an illegal cracker factory and announced ex-gratia to the family of the deceased. Ms. Banerjee said that an investigation has been started by the West Bengal police Criminal Investigation Department. The Chief Minister added that while she was not against an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the incident as demanded by the Opposition parties, she insisted that the truth should come out.

Ms. Banerjee said that senior officers of the police have been sent to the spot and action will be taken against the officer-in-charge of the Egra police station. The Chief Minister claimed that the person who was operating the illegal cracker factory had been arrested by the police last year and a charge sheet was filed against the accused. She said that accused has fled to Odisha after the incident.

K.Amarnath Superintendent of Police, Purba Medinipur said that so far nine bodies have been recovered. He said that the person accused of running the illegal cracker factory was identified as Bhanu Bag. The S P added that the deceased were labourers at the cracker factory. According to police raid was conducted at the place only a few days ago.

Meanwhile, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar alleged that the explosion occurred inside the ” the factory of a TMC leader where bombs were being made”. Mr. Majumdar said that the incident raises serious questions about law-and-order situation before the panchayat election in West Bengal. “Is TMC manufacturing bombs at large scale to scare the people before the Panchayat election?,” Mr. Majumdar said. The BJP leader also wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding “comprehensive investigation” in the blast at Egra.

The explosion at Egra is not an isolated incident. In December 2022, three persons were killed in an explosion at Bhupatinagar in the same district at a Trinamool Congress leader’s house. In December 2021, three persons including two women were killed in an explosion at Nodakhali in South 24 Parganas district. Incidents of recovery of crude bombs as well of explosion of crude bombs have also been reported on several occasions in West Bengal.

