ED summons Anubrata Mondal's daughter to Delhi

She had avoided meeting a team of CBI officers who had gone to her Bolpur residence in August.

PTI Kolkata
October 15, 2022 18:01 IST

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal’s daughter Sukanya Mondal. File | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the daughter of arrested Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal in the cattle scam to appear before it in New Delhi to interrogate her about the source of the huge wealth she has amassed in the last few years, an ED official said on Saturday.

Sukanya Mondal, who is a primary school teacher in Birbhum district, has been summoned to appear at the ED New Delhi office on October 27, he said.

The summons "is basically to get answers from her regarding the huge wealth she amassed in a very short time. We are interested in her source of income," the ED official told PTI over the phone.

Calls to Sukanya Mondal went unanswered.

She had avoided meeting a team of CBI officers who had gone to her Bolpur residence in August in connection with their investigation into the cattle smuggling scam.

The central agency suspected that several bank accounts belonging to Ms. Sukanya were used for financial transactions in the cattle scam.

The CBI had arrested Anubrata Mondal, considered to be a highly influential leader of the TMC, in August in connection with their probe into the scam.

