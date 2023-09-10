ED serves notice to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in West Bengal recruitment scam

September 10, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has served a notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to appear before the agency on September 13 in the alleged recruitment scam.

Reacting to the notice by the ED, the Trinamool leader said on Sunday that the notice required him to appear before the agency on September 13, the very day when the Opposition INDIA bloc’s coordination committee is scheduled to meet in Delhi. Mr. Banerjee is a member of the INDIA grouping’s coordination committee and is scheduled to attend the meeting.

“FIRST meet of INDIA’s coordination comm (committee) is on 13th Sept in Delhi, where I’m a member. But @dir_ed conveniently served me a notice just now to appear before thm [them] on the VERY SAME DAY! One can’t help but marvel at the TIMIDITY & VACUOSNESS of the 56-inch chest model. #FearofINDIA,” Mr. Banerjee posted on X (formerly Twitter).

This is not the first time that the Trinamool leader has been summoned by Central agencies in connection with the recruitment scam. Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have issued summons to Mr. Banerjee. The scam involved appointments as teachers and non-teaching staff in State-run schools via illegal means.

Former State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee and several other officials of West Bengal Government are behind bars for their alleged involvement in the scam, which is being probed by both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In the past, Mr. Banerjee has been questioned by Central agencies in the coal pilferage scam.