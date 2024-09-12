GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED team reaches ex-R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh's residence to conduct search ops

ED reached the residence of former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh

Updated - September 12, 2024 10:09 am IST - Kolkata

ANI
ED conducts a raid at the Kolkata residence of former R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh. File

ED conducts a raid at the Kolkata residence of former R.G. Kar principal Sandip Ghosh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A team of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday (September 12, 2024) reached the residence of the former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, to carry out a search operation.

Further details on the search operation are awaited. Earlier on September 10, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court remanded Sandip Ghosh and three others to judicial custody till September 23 in the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case.

Also Read: Judicial officers express concern over their safety in West Bengal

The Anti-Corruption Branch of the CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh on September 2. Mr. Ghosh was under investigation for alleged corruption and financial irregularities at the college and hospital, following a directive from a single Bench of the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the CBI to probe the matter.

Former RG Kar Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh ordered renovation a day after doctor’s rape-murder, claims letter

On August 24, following the orders of the Calcutta High Court, an official FIR was registered by the CBI against Mr. Ghosh in the alleged corruption case. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) of Kolkata also suspended the membership of Mr. Ghosh amid a CBI probe into the corruption case.

Earlier on August 26, the CBI conducted a second round of polygraph tests on Mr. Ghosh as part of their investigation into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the institution.

The Calcutta High Court has granted the CBI three weeks to submit a progress report on the investigation, which is to be presented on September 17. A woman trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

Published - September 12, 2024 09:50 am IST

