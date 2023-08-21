HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ED conducts searches at multiple places in Kolkata in school jobs scam

Among the places being searched by the investigators is an office of a private company in the posh New Alipore area in the southern part of the city, they said

August 21, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and TMC leaders were arrested. File

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and TMC leaders were arrested. File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted searches at multiple places in Kolkata and its neighbourhood in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam, officials said.

Among the places being searched by the investigators is an office of a private company in the posh New Alipore area in the southern part of the city, they said.

The ED is probing the money laundering aspect of the scam, in which several education department functionaries and TMC leaders were arrested.

Related Topics

law enforcement / Kolkata

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.