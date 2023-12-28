ADVERTISEMENT

ED conducts raid at 9 locations in Kolkata in primary school jobs scam

December 28, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - Kolkata

The search operations started following a tip-off from a person who was arrested in connection with the ED's probe into the cow smuggling scam

PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on December 28 conducted simultaneous raids at nine different places in the city in connection with its investigation into the alleged teachers’ recruitment scam | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on December 28 conducted simultaneous raids at nine different places in the city in connection with its investigation into the alleged teachers' recruitment scam, a senior official said.

Nine teams of ED officers conducted raids at offices and residences of different people located in the city's busy Burrabazar area, Kakurgachi and EM Bypass, he said.

"This is related to our investigation of the primary school jobs scam. These people were involved in routing the money. We are looking for documents and other bank documents," the officer told PTI.

The search operations started early December 28 morning following a tip-off from a person who was arrested in connection with the ED's probe into the cow smuggling scam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kolkata

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US