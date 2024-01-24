ED conducts fresh raids at TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh's home again

January 24, 2024 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - Kolkata

Nineteen days after an Enforcement Directorate team was assaulted by a mob, ED sleuths again conducted a raid at the residence of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in North 24 Parganas district on January 24 morning in connection with its probe into the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, an officer said.

Accompanied by over 120 personnel of the central armed police force, the ED officers broke open the collapsible gate of the residence of Mr. Sheikh in the Sandeshkhali area in the presence of local police and two locals as witnesses, the officer said.

"We will search Mr. Sheikh’s house today. We will also try to talk to the residents there", the ED officer told PTI.

After entering the house, the ED officers locked the gates from inside and started searches, he added.

On January 5, a team of ED officers were assaulted by a mob when they tried to enter the residence of the TMC leader.

Three officers were injured in the attack. The district police and Sheikh’s family members had lodged a complaint against the ED officers.

Mr. Sheikh, however, is absconding till date.

