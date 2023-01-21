ED arrests TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh West Bengal job recruitment scam case

January 21, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:12 am IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 21 arrested Trinamool Congress youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in connection with the West Bengal job recruitment scam.

Allegations against the youth leader from Hooghly district is that he collected ₹ 19 crore from 325 candidates promising them jobs as teachers in State-run school.

The ED has been questioning Mr. Ghosh for the past 24 hours and several documents have been seized from his home in Kolkata. He is likely to be produced in a city court today. Earlier the Central Bureau of Investigation had also questioned the youth Trinamool leader.

The recruitment scam has rocked the politics of West Bengal for the past several months with former Minister Partha Chatterjee and half a dozen officials of the State education department behind the bars for their alleged involvement in the scam.