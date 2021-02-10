ECI appoints Bijit Kumar Dhar as additional CEO in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday appointed Bijit Kumar Dhar as the Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal, an official said.
It also named Arindam Niyogi as the joint secretary and Sourav Barik as the deputy secretary at the CEO's office in the State, he said.
The appointments were made nine days after the ECI transferred Additional CEO Saibal Barman, Joint Secretary Anamika Majumdar and Deputy Secretary Amitjyoti Bhattacharji.
Bijit Kumar Dhar is currently posted as special secretary, tribal development department, while Niyogi is presently the joint secretary of land and land revenue department. Barik is now the deputy secretary at the state health and family welfare department, the official said.
The assembly elections are due in the State in April- May.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath