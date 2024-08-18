GIFT a SubscriptionGift
East Bengal, Mohun Bagan fans unite to protest Kolkata rape, murder at Salt Lake stadium

Thousands of sports lovers question the decision to cancel Durand Cup Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan

Updated - August 18, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 09:11 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan speak with police personnel during a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan speak with police personnel during a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Violent protests erupted near Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata’s Eastern Metropolitan Bypass on Sunday as thousands of sports lovers raised slogans demanding justice for the rape and murder of a doctor at the city’s R.G. Kar Hospital and questioned the decision to cancel the Durand Cup Derby match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan.

Archrivals in Kolkata Maidan — supporters of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan — came together with their flags and jerseys to protest against the crime and engaged in scuffle with the police. Crowds started swelling at 4 p.m. despite the decision of the organisers to cancel the match. There was a large deployment of police in front of the stadium and the protesters clashed with the police. Police made announcement to the protesters to clear the arterial road and resorted to baton charge to disperse the crowd

Follow Kolkata doctor rape-murder case LIVE updates

Several people, including supporters of both the clubs, were detained. Among those detained was president of All India Football Federation and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kalyan Chaubey.

Raising slogans of “We want Justice”, the protesters regrouped in the area after some time. The situation continued to remain tense till the evening with protesters and police coming face-to-face. Several protesters said if so many police could be deployed, what was the reason to suspend the derby match.

The decision to “abandon” the concluding Durand Cup Group A match was taken with reports that the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, responsible for managing the security arrangements at the Salt Lake stadium, having failed to commit adequate forces. A usual ‘Derby’ match sees a crowd of about 60,000 people.

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024.

Supporters of football clubs East Bengal and Mohun Bagan take part in a protest march against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor, near Salt Lake stadium, in Kolkata, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool leaders unhappy

Certain leaders of the Trinamool Congress also expressed disapproval against the decision to suspend the football match.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata police issued prohibitory orders around Salt Lake stadium from 4 p.m. to 12 midnight on the pavement of eastern side of E M Bypass from Narkeldanga Main Road to Beleghata crossing, Narkeldanga Main Road and E M Bypass crossing among others.

The police have in the early hours imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023) around R G Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days with effect from August 18 to prevent unlawful assembly.

The prohibitory orders have been issued in certain areas such as J.K. Mitra Road, Shyambazar five-point crossing, Belgachia Road and others in the jurisdiction of Shyampukur, Ultadanga and Tala Police Stations.

Protests were held in different parts of the city and other parts of West Bengal over the gruesome crime. Actors from the Bengali film industry took out a rally from Technician’s Studio in south Kolkata.

