E-passes may be needed to board Kolkata Metro

The West Bengal government on Friday suggested that the Kolkata Metro issue e-passes to passengers to manage the crowd when the services resume later this month.
Crowd management has turned out to be the biggest challenge for authorities for resumption of the underground Metro services.
The Kolkata Metro had recently said that passengers with only smart cards could avail of the services and tokens for a single ride would not be issued when the services resumed. But the number of passengers using smart cards is over two lakhs. Hence, if many people took the Metro during the peak hours, crowd management would become a challenge.
“A meeting was held at the Metro Bhawan on Friday with State government officials. The State has proposed developing a system to issue e-passes for entering the Metro station, which was explained by the developer to the committee,” the spokesperson of Kolkata Metro said.
The e-passes, which would be issued for a few hours, would provide real-time data about the number of passengers at a particular station and prevent overcrowding.
The details for resumption of Metro services that connect the north part of the city to the south have not been announced so far. Under the Unlock 4 guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Metro services can resume in the country from September 7.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath