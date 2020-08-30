‘Duty bound to raise questions against any govt. on policy’

Cong. MP Partap Singh Bajwa hits back at Punjab CM

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh hit out at Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa, accusing him of trying to rake in political moolah over the alleged ₹55.71 crore scholarship ‘scam’, the latter on Sunday said as a Member of Parliament, he was duty bound to raise pertinent questions against any government, regarding matters of policy and governance.

“I do so with the hope of opening the eyes and ears of the government of Punjab to serious issues that are affecting the daily lives of Punjabis. The Indian National Congress was elected to govern the State in 2017 with a mandate to undo 10 years of stagnation and corruption of the previous Shiromani Akali Dal regime. Why should we feel shy of discharging our duty honestly,” he said.

“I will continue raising questions regarding the governance of the State. Any attempts to browbeat me into submission will not succeed,” he added.

Earlier, reacting to Mr. Bajwa’s demand for the resignation of Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in the alleged scholarship ‘scam’, Captain Amarinder had said the MP was behaving like an Opposition leader whose only agenda was to attack the government on any and every issue. The Chief Minister took on Mr. Bajwa for jumping at every opportunity to criticise his own party government.

“Clearly, Bajwa has a hidden agenda,” said the Chief Minister, adding that the MP’s recent anti-party actions had exposed his intent to undermine the Congress in Punjab.