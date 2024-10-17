Durga Puja in Kolkata not at odds with doctor protests | Analysis

Citizens’ protests and movements have a unique momentum and do not necessarily follow a predicted path. A couple of weeks ago, when Kolkata was waiting for Durga Puja festivities, there was widespread apprehension that the protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital may overshadow the festivities. The ruling establishment and the various stakeholders around the festival felt that the protests and pujas were two events that stood in contrast and opposition to each other.

However, after the festivities have concluded, it is evident that the protests and pujas were not at odds with each other but in many ways complemented each other.

Resident doctors under the banner of West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front started a fast unto death on October 5 and thousands of people came to their protest venue at Esplanade to express solidarity with their case. The fast unto death which entered its 12th day on Wednesday in no way threatened the Durga Puja celebrations, which witnessed large crowds at big ticket puja pandals in the city. Like every year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated several big ticket community Durga Pujas. People waited for hours to catch a glimpse of elaborate decorations, art works, themes and idols of Goddess Durga inside the puja pandals. The Durga Puja Carnival organised by the State government on Tuesday (October 15) was a success and according to the Chief Minister “lakhs of spectators” joined the immersion carnival to witness the grand finale of the Durga Puja festival of Bengal this year.

While people were soaking in the festive spirit, the doctors continued with the hunger strike and so far, five of them had to be hospitalised after their health condition deteriorated. Several people who came out to participate in the Puja festivities also made a stop at the protest venue of doctors. In the middle of festivities, people observed fasting at least for one time of the day in support of junior doctors who were on hunger strike.

The West Bengal government led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant held two crucial meetings with doctors — one with the representatives of West Bengal Junior Doctor Front and another with representatives of 12 doctors’ associations in the midst of the festivities.

The protests of doctors and a section of citizens was not against the Durga Pujas but remains primarily directed at the State government. While there were incidents of protesters trying to organise ‘Abhaya Parikrama’ (visiting different Durga Puja pandals in memory of the deceased doctor), more than the action of protesters it was the reaction by the police that generated a hue and cry.

The decision by the Kolkata Police to arrest nine youths who were raising slogans demanding justice for the victim at the Durga Puja pandal in south Kolkata further fuelled protests. The Calcutta High Court, while granting bail to the youths on October 11, had said the young men wanted “to draw the attention of a large gathering of people and to probably send a message that despite the festivities, all was not well”.

Similarly on October 15, after the police had issued prohibitory orders at several places in Esplanade over apprehension that Droher Carnival (a carnival of protests) by a section of doctors will have adverse effect on peace and tranquillity around the Durga Puja Immersion carnival, the Calcutta High Court intervened.

Allowing the protesting doctors to hold the ‘Droher Carnival’ , the High Court used harsh words and said the “draconian nature of the impugned order (orders issued by the Kolkata Police) goes to the root of arbitrariness and makes it unsustainable”. The court noted there was sufficient distance between the two venues and that the State cannot maintain the law and order if two separate carnivals are being conducted is bereft of any cogent or satisfactory reason.

Widespread protests

For the past three months, Kolkata has been witnessing widespread protests over the brutal rape and murder of a doctor inside a State-run medical facility. The anger which reached its tipping point over the incident is directed to a deeper malaise in the State health care system. Every time the administration, particularly the police had tried to use arrests, detention and prohibitory orders the protests have flared up.

On October 15, the police detained Tapabrata Roy, part of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s medical team, from the venue of Durga Puja Immersion Carnival because he had put up a badge expressing support to protesting doctors. The medical practitioner was released later in the evening and on October 16, several other doctors came to the KMC wearing such badges.

With several rounds of talks turning out to be inconclusive and the protests well past 60 days now, it will take more proactive action by the State administration to win over young doctors who are ready to go to great lengths to highlight their concerns. The idea that protests by doctors and a section of citizens was in contrast to culture and tradition seems to have been defeated in this year’s Durga Puja festivities.