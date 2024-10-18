Durga Puja gone, wait begins in Kolkata now for book fair

Preparations have begun in Kolkata for the festival that’s considered the biggest in the city after Durga Puja — the international book fair — that’s a little over three months away.

The event will be inaugurated on January 28 next year and go on till February 9. The organisers, Publishers & Booksellers Guild, have invited applications from those interested in setting up stalls and the last date for submission is October 30.

“Every new book of mine that comes out feels like my first book published 45 long years ago. I feel young all over again. Same with the book fair, which I have been attending since 1977. Each time I visit the fair I feel young all over again,” said the celebrated writer Amar Mitra, who has reasons to look forward to the 2025 Kolkata Book Fair.

As many as four of his recently/soon-to-be published works will be available at the event along with his other well-known novels. They include the story of a dacoit for children, two collections of short stories, and Land Beneath the Maiden Cloud, which is the English translation of his novel based on former enclaves (small Bangladeshi territories in India and vice-versa).

“The books I buy are usually collected from the fair. That’s where I discover new writers and foreign writers,” said Mr. Mitra, decorated with the Sahitya Akademi and the coveted O. Henry awards.

The 2024 fair was the biggest in its 47-year history, with the number of stalls exceeding the 1,000-mark for the first time. The 2023 fair had around 950 participants and in 2024 the number exceeded 1,025. The event usually attracts 25-30 lakh visitors and its most recent editions have recorded sales of around ₹25 crore.

“Several exciting new titles of ours will be launched during the fair. Notable releases include Banglar Rajnoitik O Samajik Cartoons by Samit Das, which offers a captivating journey into the world of political and social cartoons in Bengal; and Dastangoi-Kathokotar Sahityorup O Shilposoily, an exploration of the art form of Dastangoi, authored by Suparna Dev. We are also publishing Sesher Kobitar Pandulipi Pathantor by Rabindranath Tagore. Edited by Prof. Atanu Shasmal, this edition provides a fresh perspective on Tagore’s renowned work, Sesher Kobita,” said Sayani Dutta Mitra of Doshor Publications, a well-known Bengali publishing house.

Saubhik Mukhopadhyay, who works in an MNC and who waits more eagerly for the book fair than he does for Durga Puja, said that at the fair it was easier for him to choose books than on Amazon, where he can only read the blurb.

“At the book fair I can turn a few pages and get an idea of the writing style. Also at the fair, I always make it a point to visit the Sahitya Akademi stall, because that’s where you get to know what’s the literary scene in the rest of India, what writers outside of Bengal are thinking,” said Mr. Mukhopadhyay.