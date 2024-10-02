Durga Puja art preview brings international spotlight to Kolkata’s biggest festival

A preview of the upcoming Durga Puja started with ‘massArt’ on September 30 as locals and foreign tourists can start visiting 26 selected pandals in the city before the actual festival begins. The move is aimed at promoting Durga Puja in Kolkata as a global event, particularly after the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) intangible heritage tag was accorded to the celebration a few years ago.

Many foreign dignitaries from Ireland, Thailand, and other countries were present at the event to celebrate the artworks of Durga Puja festivities and improve its global recognition. massArt is a social and cultural organisation that has handpicked these pujas to give people a curtain-raiser into the celebrated art forms of West Bengal.

Taking part in the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Ambassador of Ireland Rayond Mullen said this is the second year of celebrating the Durga Pujas. Speaking to The Hindu, “Every time we are so struck by the cooperation between the communities and artists to create what is the world’s biggest public art festival. We are lucky to have worked with Behala Notun Dal and bring over one of Ireland’s largest street and performance art collective, Macnas to India to create a joint India Ireland pandal.”

The three Irish artists are working at Behala Notun Dal with a Bengali artist to give birth to a confluence of artwork to celebrate the two nations and their art at the same platform to mark 75 years of friendship between the two countries.

“The whole year we wait for this day. Durga Puja was a festival of Bengal, but with the effort of the people, massArt, other organisers, and our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee this festival is a global event. You may visit other global festivals, but the extent of art and culture shown in our Durga Puja is the greatest in the world,” said Firhad Hakim, Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal Minister of Urban Development.

He went on to speak about how this festival is a time when even the most marginalised people are part of all celebrations, their artwork and their contributions get recognised. Mr. Hakim said, “Durga Puja is an economic cycle, so we cannot belittle this festival.”

MassArt secretary Dhrubajyoti Bose Suvo said: “The preview show of Durga Puja art is a celebration of intangible cultural heritage and an encouragement for the brightest minds to excel with their ideas, and thus it has a positive impact on Bengal’s creative economy.”

Once the Durga Puja festivities start, it becomes a huge logistical issue to go around the city and see the different pujas because lakhs of people come in from different districts and States to enjoy the festivities. That is why this massArt is an initiative to allow foreign dignitaries to see the art, effort, and craftsmanship that goes behind this celebrated spring festival.

The Preview Show of Durga Puja Art will continue till October 4. This year, ambassadors of countries like Germany, Peru, Ecuador, Belgium, Slovenia, Cyprus, and Ireland will be present at the preview events. A performance group from Cyprus will be performing at various venues of the Durga Puja Art. People from all walks of life have joined this preview initiative.

A special exhibition of “Making of Durga Puja Art” will be organised at the Town Hall, where visitors will have the opportunity to witness the live art process. Guided tours for senior citizens, orphans and specially-abled children will also be available at this event.

