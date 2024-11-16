 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug trafficker wanted over seizure of 15,000 bottles of cough syrup arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau in Kolkata arrested Gautam Mondal, who is a “habitual offender” with three cases of gold smuggling and three cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against him.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Kolkata

Shrabana Chatterjee
Photo: X/@narcoticsbureau

Photo: X/@narcoticsbureau

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Kolkata has arrested a drug trafficker in connection with the seizure of 14,998 bottles ofCodeine Based Cough Syrups (CBCS - brand name Phensedyl) on November 13.

NCB officials on Saturday said, “In one of the most challenging anti-drug operations regarding interception of illicit trafficking of CBCS destined to Bangladesh, NCB Kolkata has, on 13.11. 2024, arrested an international drug trafficker namely Gautam Mondal from Kolkata.”

The man is a “habitual offender” with three cases of smuggling gold worth crores registered by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and three cases registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by a West Bengal special task force (STF).

According to the NCB officials the CBCS bottles that were seized were sourced from Uttar Pradesh and illegally diverted from a legal channel. “Gautam Mondal is a hard core NDPS offender whose modus operandi is to work in several layers. He has trained several of his henchmen to work in pairs for a particular set of duty. He keeps changing them from time to time to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies,” the officials said.

Mr. Mondal’s arrest was a “significant blow to the functioning of his drug trafficking organisation”, the officials said. They are working to identify his aides and arrest them. The DRI Kolkata and the West Bengal STF will conduct a joint interrogation to bust the crime syndicate.

Published - November 16, 2024 08:14 pm IST

Related Topics

narcotics & drug trafficking / Kolkata

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.