Drug racket kingpin held from Agra

The Punjab police on Saturday said they have arrested the mastermind of the drug cartel which spread across 11 States.
DGP Dinkar Gupta said Jatinder Arora alias Vicky alias Saanp, mastermind of the ‘Agra Prescription Drug Gang’, was arrested from Agra.
“Vicky was diverting prescription drugs across 11 States leading to addiction, overdose and deaths,” said Mr. Gupta.
The Punjab police had on Thursday said that they had busted the cartel and arrested 20 persons with a huge cache of drugs, proceeds-money and five vehicles, in an operation over eight weeks. According to the police, the cartel was pushing pharmaceutical opioids (drugs) into the markets all across India by diverting drugs in huge quantities from the manufacturers, suppliers, wholesalers and retail chemists.
