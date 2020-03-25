Don’t venture out of homes: Naveen

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday appealed to the people to take oath in the name of their parents for staying at home in the wake of pandemic COVID-19.

“Safety of your family members is in your hands. Entry of COVID-19 into your home depends on your behaviour. If you are cautious, the virus cannot enter your home,” said Mr. Patnaik in his address to the State following lockdown for all 30 districts.

‘Take oath’

“Take daily oath in the name of parents and children that you won’t venture out of home. COVID-19 might come with you to your home and harm family members. Take oath to undertake 20-second hand-washing before entering home,” said Odisha CM reminding people of the oath.

After the State government announced lockdown for entire State on Tuesday, police did not allow people to roam outside unless there was an emergency.

As many 36 vehicles were seized by police in Khordha district, when people tried to give false explanation to justify their outing.

The government ordered immediate stoppage of all construction works across the State except construction work for health facilities and works related to COVID-19.

As many as 110 samples were sent for COVID-19 tests. Only two of them were found to be positive. Till now, 3,861 persons have been registered through 104 Helpline and portal. Of them, 45 persons are in hospital isolation.

Meanwhile, the Puri district administration has decided to deliver ration at doorsteps of couples aged above 60 years having no near and dear ones residing with them.