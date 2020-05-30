Kolkata

Don’t scrap free power to farmers, warn Akalis

Amarinder denies any such move

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday warned the Congress government in Punjab against any move to scrap free power facility to farmers even as the Chief Minister ruled out any such plan.

SAD held a meeting of its core committee and announced to launch a mass movement if the government scraps free power for agriculture directly or indirectly. The meeting, chaired by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, passed a resolution on the issue.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his government is willing to forego the portion of fiscal deficit enhancement offered by the Centre but would not compromise with the farmers’ interest. He also asked Mr. Badal and Union Minister and Akali leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal to quit the NDA. He pointed out that it was the Centre that directed the States to withdraw free power, and also failed to come to the rescue of the State during the COVID crisis and lockdown.

